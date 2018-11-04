Former Mayor Dies During Insider Attack in Afganistan

A Utah mayor who decided to trade his local civic duties for national ones has made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan, that state’s National Guard announced on Sunday.

Brent Taylor, the former mayor of North Ogden, Utah, is said to have been killed during what is being called an “apparent insider attack” in Kabul, according to a press release from the Utah National Guard.

Reports claim that the attacker was a member of Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces. The attacker was subsequently killed by other Afghan Forces, according to the press release, and the incident remains under investigation.

Taylor resigned from his mayoral duties to serve in the military.

Major General Jefferson Burton said in the press release, “My heart breaks for the loss and sacrifice of our Soldier, particularly for the family. I wish them all the comfort and courage to face the difficult days ahead.”

He added, “What we do for our country is very dangerous business, but it’s important to remember why we do it. The threat is very real. Let no one forget the service and sacrifice of those brave men and women who defend our nation.”