Former NFL Player Tackles Alleged “Peeping Tom” Outside Daughter’s Window

(Photo: Geoffrey Cassidy Courtesy PBSO)

(Palm Beach County) — An ex-NFL player Tony Beckham, who used to play football for the Tennessee Titans says he used his skills he learned playing in the NFL to take down a Peeping Tom outside his daughter’s window.

Beckham says he spotted Geoffrey Cassidy Monday morning as he was getting ready to leave for work standing outside looking into his 14-year-old daughter’s room as she was getting dressed for school.

Beckham says the suspect had his pants down and was “touching himself” as he looked in the window.

“I screamed, ‘Hey what are you doing?! Then he took off running,” Beckham said.

That’s when Beckham jumped into action, running after Cassidy, tackling him and holding him down until PBSO deputies made the arrest.

Beckham says his daughters are traumatized.

Cassidy is facing charges of lewd behavior.

According to court documents, he told deputies that he’s a transient.

Cassidy’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 13 with his bond set at $1,500 and he is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.