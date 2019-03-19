Former Officer Had Sex with Supervisor While Child Died in Car

A Mississippi Gulf Coast police officer has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge after leaving her 3-year-old daughter in a hot car while she had sex with her supervisor inside of his home. The incident occurred on Sept. 30th of 2016. 29-year-old Cassie Barker reportedly went to visit her then-supervisor, Clark Ladner home where they engaged in sexual activities while the child was strapped in her car seat in the car. At one point Barker and Ladner fell asleep and woke up four hours later. When Baker returned to the vehicle she found her daughter unresponsive despite her leaving the car running with the a/c on. According to the report, however, the a/c was not blowing cold air. The child was then rushed to the nearest hospital where officials reported that the child arrived with a body temperature of over 107 degrees. She did not survive. After the incident, Baker was placed on a week suspension before being fired by the police force. Ladner was also fired, however, he has not been indicated in the child’s death because authorities say he told them that he did not know the child was in the vehicle. According to other reports, that was not the first time Baker left the child in a vehicle for an extended period of time. Police responded to a store near Gulfport in April 2015 after receiving a call from a witness. The child was placed in the care of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, however, she was later returned to her mother. The child’s father told reporters that he was never notified about the first incident and is now suing the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services and the Long Beach Police Department stating that both agencies should have taken stronger action after the first incident. “As a parent, you are supposed to protect your child, and Cheyenne is gone because her mother didn’t protect her, not once but twice,” The child’s father Ryan Hyer said. While Baker has taken a plea bargain and plead guilty to a manslaughter charge instead of a second-degree murder charge, prosecutors are still recommending that she spend 20 years in prison. Harrison County Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois said he wanted more time to consider the case and has pushed sentencing to April 1st.