Former Police Officer Allegedly Used Police Database for Dating

The Bradenton Police Department is currently investigating one of their own after the officer reportedly used local and state police databases to scout out potential dating and sexual partners.

Authorities say an investigation found that former officer Leonel Marines had been reaching out to women using the police database for over 12 years.

Police were alerted to Marines’ activities after he allegedly followed a woman home in June. According to the report, Marines met the woman at a grocery store and followed her to her parent’s home. He then got out of his vehicle, knocked on the door, and told her parents that he needed to speak to her regarding a domestic situation. The woman’s parents refused and then asked the name of his supervisor. That’s when Marines reportedly left the scene. The family then filed a complaint against him.

During the department’s investigation of Marines, authorities found that he reached out to 150 women using the police database and may have targeted some of those women.

It was also said that Marines is believed to have committed numerous administrative violations, including having sex on duty.

Marines was placed on administrative leave without pay and stripped of his badge, gun and uniform. He then resigned in October.

While authorities were able to identify 150 women, they believe there may have been more who were targeted. They have since released his photo hoping the public will provide more tips to their investigation. Read more here.