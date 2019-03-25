Former Stormy Daniels Attorney Avenatti Jailed For Extortion

Prosecutors in California and New York have filed federal charges against Michael Avenatti, the one time lawyer for ex porn star Stormy Daniels on Monday afternoon.

Federal attorneys contend Avenatti and a co-conspirator tried to extort $20 million from sneaker company Nike, threatening to release what he called on Twitter ‘a major high school/college basketball scandal’ allegedly perpetrated by the sportswear giant.

He was arrested in New York shortly after sending the tweet.

Avenatti is accused of demanding payments in the millions of dollars from Nike in addition to a $1.5 million payment to another client he claimed to represent.

In California he stands accused of stealing funds to from a client to pay for personal expenses and submitting false tax returns in order to obtain three loans totaling over $4 million from a Mississippi bank.

The 48 year old lawyer is best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels who claimed President Donald Trump paid her to remain silent after an alleged sexual affair.

He is expected to appear in court later on Monday

