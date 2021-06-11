Former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung’s farewell album, ’26 East, Volume 2,’ released today

Frontiers Music srl

Former Styx singer/keyboardist Dennis DeYoung has just released what he says will be his final studio album, 26 East, Volume 2, a sequel to 2020’s 26 East, Volume 1.

The collection features 12 tracks, four of which were co-written by Ides of March and ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik. Peterik also contributes guitar, bass and backing vocals to the record, while The Ides of March’s horn section is featured on a track called “Hello Goodbye.”

In addition, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello lends his talents to the song “The Last Guitar Hero.” Dennis’ son Matthew plays drums on some of the tunes.

The album ends with a short song called “Grand Finale,” which finds Dennis giving a nod to the Styx classic “The Grand Illusion.”

Coinciding with 26 East, Volume 2‘s arrival, one of the new songs, a power ballad titled “There’s No Turning Back Time,” has been posted at the Frontiers Music label’s YouTube channel. You also can check out previously released music videos for two songs, the prog-flavored “The Isle of Misanthrope” and the hard-rocking “The Last Guitar Hero,” respectively, at DeYoung’s YouTube channel and Frontiers’ YouTube site.

DeYoung credits his friend Peterik for motivating him to record both volumes of 26 East. “If not for Jim Peterik’s encouragement, talent and prodding I would not have recorded this music,” DeYoung says in a statement. “He once told me the world needed my music; to which I replied ‘have the world text me for verification.’ We collaborated from the get go, happily and seamlessly…Just two Chicago guys doing what they do best, making music and having a laugh.”

Here’s the full 26 East, Volume 2 track list:

“Hello Goodbye”

“Land of the Living”

“The Last Guitar Hero”

“Your Saving Grace”

“Proof of Heaven”

“Made for Each Other”

“There’s No Turning Back Time”

“St. Quarantine”

“So Little Did We Know”

“Always Time”

“The Isle of Misanthrope”

“Grand Finale”

