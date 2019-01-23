Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum to Learn Legal Fate Friday

Former Mayor Andrew Gillum will learn Friday whether he’s in legal trouble.

The Florida Commission on Ethics is finishing up an investigation into Gillum’s travels with lobbyist friends to Costa Rica and New York City, where he took in a performance of “Hamilton”with undercover FBI agents.

The ethics commission will decide whether there’s probable cause Gillum violated state ethics laws when he went on the trips in 2016.

If no probable cause is found, the complaint will be dropped. Allegations of ethical improprieties from the trips plagued Gillum during Florida’s governor’s race and may have played a role in Republican Ron DeSantis defeating him.

The Ethics Commission ruling this week, good or bad, could have a major impact on Gillum’s political future.