Former Teacher Reportedly Had Intercourse with one Student in front of Another

A former Arizona teacher has been arrested after she reportedly had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student and at one point engaged in sexual activities with the student in front of another.

28-year-old Brittany Zamora appeared in court this week after being arrested back in March of 2018 on multiple charges, including molesting a child and sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the report, Zamora and the student first began messaging over an online instruction app in December of 2017 and from there, their relationship became more inappropriate. Authorities said the two then began having sex in her car, in the classroom, and at one point touched each other inappropriately while the other students in the classroom watched a video.

The two reportedly also engaged in sexual intercourse in front of one of the student’s friends.

It wasn’t until the teen’s were notified about the illicit text between the two via a monitoring app on the teen’s phone that they realized what was going on.

According to reports, the teen’s family has since filed a lawsuit against the teen’s school and Zamora’s husband who they said both knew about the inappropriate relationship but did not notify them. The teen’s parents reported that at least three teen’s told the principal about the relationship and the principal just told them “not the spread rumors.”

Zamora has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. She is expected back in court sometime in May.