Former Trump aide Hope Hicks joins New Fox as chief communications officer

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has been hired as the chief communications officer for “New Fox.”

The company will begin her role once 21st Century Fox and Disney merge next year.

She served as the communications director for the White House from August 2017 until March 2018

Hicks remains on good terms with the Trump administration despite her resignation earlier this year.

Hicks was considered one of the President’s most loyal aides whom staffers would reportedly refer to as one of Trump’s daughters.

In a statement announcing her departure, the 29-year-old said: “there are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump.”

Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took to Twitter to gush about her “friend.”

FOX won’t find anyone smarter or more talented than Hope Hicks. So happy for my friend. They are beyond lucky to have you and the East Coast misses you already. https://t.co/mUQUlip5oc — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 8, 2018

The reason behind Hicks’ sudden departure from the White House is unknown with speculation surrounding her brief relationship with former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter who left his position the month before due to domestic violence accusations as well as whether the Mueller probe played a role.

