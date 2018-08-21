Former Trump Attorney Cohen Reaches Plea Deal

The former attorney to President Donald Trump Michael Cohen is expected to plead guilty to charges of bank fraud, tax evasion, and campaign finance violations in Manhattan Federal Court as part of an agreement reached with prosecutors. Cohen may plead guilty as soon as Tuesday afternoon if he agrees to cooperate with the government. Cohen had been under investigation by federal authorities leading up to a raid on his hotel room and business. This is a developing story.

The post Former Trump Attorney Cohen Reaches Plea Deal appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FL Deputy rescues 3-year-old from hot car BSO Debuts App so Students can Discretely Report Concerning Situations Update: Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbetts Found Dead Manafort Jury: “Can’t Come to Consensus on a Single Count” Man Who Attempted to Kidnap Teen Still on the Loose Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbetts Found Dead
Comments