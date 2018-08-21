Former Trump Attorney Cohen Reaches Plea Deal

The former attorney to President Donald Trump Michael Cohen is expected to plead guilty to charges of bank fraud, tax evasion, and campaign finance violations in Manhattan Federal Court as part of an agreement reached with prosecutors. Cohen may plead guilty as soon as Tuesday afternoon if he agrees to cooperate with the government. Cohen had been under investigation by federal authorities leading up to a raid on his hotel room and business. This is a developing story.

