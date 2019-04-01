Former VP Joe Biden Accused Of Inappropriate Conduct With Women

Former VP Joe Biden was the subject of many questions about boundaries with women over the weekend.

Case in point, the woman accusing Biden of inappropriate conduct says she wants him to acknowledge that his actions were wrong.

On CNN’s State of the Union, former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores said she hopes there’s a bigger discussion about powerful men feeling they have a right to “invade a woman’s space.”

Joe Biden responds to Lucy Flores’ allegation, says “not once” does he believe he acted inappropriately https://t.co/WQNa6EkiZN pic.twitter.com/yIeb5ll8T2 — CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2019

Flores claims that at a campaign event in 2014, Biden touched her shoulders, smelled her hair and kissed her head. As for Biden’s 2020 prospects, Flores said Democrats have other options and there are so many other candidates who can possibly beat President Trump. Flores voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election and is supporting Beto O’Rourke for 2020.

Biden released a statement saying in all his years of campaigning, he never believed he’s acted inappropriately.

He says he doesn’t recall the accusations made by Nevada Democrat Lucy Flores the same way she does, but he noted that now is an important time when women “feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention.”

In addition he said he will listen respectfully to Flores’ claims. He said he will also continue to be a strong advocate for women.