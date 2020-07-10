Forming A Bond Over Mutual Fear Of Tom Cruise?

Katie Holmes follows just over 700 people on Instagram and now one of them is Thandie Newton who just revealed that she was “so scared” of Tom Cruise.

Newton and Cruise co-starred on Mission Impossible II and there was a time when they were rehearsing a scene and Newton recalls Cruise getting very frustrated with her.

In the Vulture interview, Thandie says she was ‘terrified and insecure’ due to Tom’s “dominant” behavior. “I was so scared of Tom,” said Newton. “He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot.”

Tom acted out the lines after being frustrated with her delivery which she says, “it just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him.” Holmes and Cruise were married from 2006 to 2012 before Katie divorced him due to his controlling nature and fear of his connection to the Church of Scientology.