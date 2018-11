The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is issuing a travel advisory after 43 of it’s flights have been delayed and at least four of its flights have been canceled.

The delays and cancellations are said to be due to a storm in the Midwest.

The Miami International Airport is experiencing delays as well. At least five arrivals and 1 departure flight has been canceled.

Travelers are advised to check their flight schedules before heading to the airport.