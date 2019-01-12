Found Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs reunited with Aunt

Friday, approximately 88 days after Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from her home in October after her parents were killed has been reunited with her aunt.

The photo above is the first photo released of her since she’s been found.

Jayme was found alive Thursday in the town of Gordon about 66 miles north of her home after she approached a woman walking her dog.

A short time after she was found, police arrested a suspect based on the description Jayme gave officers of his vehicle.

Officers spotted the suspect, pulled him over and took him into custody.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson from Wisconsin is being held on two counts of first-degree homicide for the murder of Closs’ parents and one count of kidnapping.

The Barron County Sheriff says Patterson planned his actions and held Jayme captive in a residence from which she escaped.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald believes Jayme was the “only target” in the murder and kidnapping.

He added that she is safe and recovering with family members.

