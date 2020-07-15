Four archival Peter Gabriel live albums to be reissued as vinyl sets later in 2020

Real World

Later this year, Peter Gabriel will release four archival live albums as multiple-LP vinyl sets, three of which have never before been available on vinyl.

The albums — Plays Live, Live in Athens 1987, Secret World Live and Growing Up Live — have been half-speed remastered and will come with cards allowing access a high-res digital download of the records.

Plays Live, Gabriel’s first solo live album, will be re-released as a two-LP set on August 28. Originally released in 1983, the album was compiled from performances at four U.S. venues in the Midwest in late 1982. The shows focused on material from Peter’s first four self-titled solo efforts.

Live in Athens 1987 will be issued as a two-LP set on September 25. The album was recorded in the Greek capital at the last concerts of Gabriel’s This Way Up world tour, which supported his multi-platinum 1986 album, So. Live in Athens 1987 initially was released in 2012 as a two-CD set and a DVD as part of the deluxe 25th anniversary So reissue.

Secret World Live will be issued as a two-LP set on October 23. The album features performances from two concerts Gabriel played in November 1993 in Modena, Italy, during his Secret World Live tour, which promoted Peter’s 1992 album, Us. The concert album, which never has been available on vinyl, originally was released as a two-CD set in September 1994.

Growing Up Live will be released as a three-LP set on November 27. The album features the audio from a 2003 home video of the same name. It was recorded at two shows in May 2003 in Milan, Italy, during Gabriel’s tour in support of his 2002 studio effort, Up.

