Four Bedtime Snacks That May Help You Sleep Better

Having trouble sleeping? Sleep specialists Michael J. Breus, Ph.D says you should try snacking on these four items. According to Breus, tart cherries are full of the naturally produced hormone melatonin. Melatonin has been known to be important for an individual’s sleep. Breus also recommends avocado on a rice cake and chickpeas due to the amount of carbs full of melatonin and magnesium. Omelets are also recommended as eggs contain melatonin and L-ornithine, both of which-you guessed it-help you improve the quality of sleep. Do you snack before you go to bed? Would you eat any of these snacks to improve your sleep? What do you when you want to sleep better?