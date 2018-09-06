Four Dead including Gunman in Ohio Mass Shooting

At least five people were shot three dead after a mass shooting in the heart of downtown Cincinnati. The gunman is also dead, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

The situation is extremely fluid, but a Police Captain Jeff Bulter says the scene is under control.

Syndicated radio host Bill Cunningham from Cincinnati says that according to the mayor and the chief of police, the shooter is dead.

Armed security guards were already at the scene. The shooter reportedly used a small handgun to begin targeting a woman in an area where there were multiple armed guards.

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld tweeted earlier “multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities,” but police are not confirming that.

Officers were called to the Fountain Square Fifth Third location around 9:15 local time this morning following reports of shots fired.

The suspected shooter has reportedly been taken down and three of the five people shot are dead.

Surrounding streets have been closed while the investigation continues.

