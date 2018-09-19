Update:

Four people including the suspect were shot in Middleton, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Middleton P.D. made a brief statement at a press conference held around 2 p.m.

Police confirmed that 3 people were injured in shooting, and are being treated at local hospitals.

After engaging with police the shooter was injured and is also being treated at local a hospital, police said.

Police identified the WTS paradigm building as the location of the shooting.

The building was cleared has been declared safe with an official saying “the public is no longer in danger and all lock-downs have been lifted.”

Police did not take questions and announced that the next briefing will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses.

There are reports of an active shooter at a software company in Middleton, Wisconsin outside Madison.

Right now police say that four people have been shot but no fatalities have been reported.

The Dane County Communications Center reports they received calls of a shooter at a business complex around 10:25 this morning.

Several area schools in the area are on lockdown.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The reporter on the scene says she has seen three ambulances leave the scene and police presence is robust. About 50 officers have responded.

DEVELOPING: Local, federal authorities responding to reports of an active shooter in Middleton, Wisconsin, about six miles outside of Madison. https://t.co/PTdwvdHd3R — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2018

The post Four injured including the suspect in Wisconsin shooting appeared first on 850 WFTL.