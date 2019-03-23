Four Teachers Shout ‘Execution Style’ with Pellets During Safety Training

Several teachers have reported that they were injured while conducting a school safety training exercise with local law enforcement in accordance with the school safety House Bill 1004.

The incident occurred at an Indiana elementary school back in January.

According to the Indiana State Teachers Association, during the incident, four of the participating teachers were led into a classroom, told to kneel against a wall in a classroom and then shot several times with plastic pellets and without warning.

“They told us, ‘This is what happens if you just cower and do nothing,’” one teacher told IndyStar, which did not name the teachers. “They shot all of us across our backs. I was hit four times. … It hurt so bad.”

The association reported that the teachers each conducted the exercise with law enforcement four at a time while the other 30 teachers waited in another room. Other teachers reported hearing the screaming from the room, however, because the trainers told the teachers who had been shot “not to tell anyone what happened,” the other teachers reported that they were unsure what went on in the room.

The four teachers who were shot with the pellets suffered injuries such as welts and bleeding.

While the association says it supports the bill which is aimed at maximizing school safety, they do not believe airsoft guns or any other use of projectiles should be used during active shooter drills.

The White County Sheriff’s Department, which conducted the training told authorities that they have since stopped using the airsoft guns during teacher training after receiving complaints.

School safety bills have increased across the nation in recent years due to the uptick in active shooter situations at schools and businesses including the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High school that left 17 people dead and another shooting in at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that left 10 people dead.