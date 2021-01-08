Last year was a difficult year for just about everyone. And if you’ve made it your mission to have a better 2021, here are four tips to have a happier and more positive year . . .

1. Start as soon as you wake up each day. Scientists have found that your subconscious may be most active right when you wake up. So training yourself to think more positively in the morning can set you up for a better day overall.

Something as simple as looking at yourself in the mirror and saying, “It’s going to be a great day” can have a big effect.

2. Drown out the negative thoughts. People have a tendency to put more weight on negative experiences. One study found that we need at least FIVE times as many positive experiences to counteract one negative one.

3. Focus on finding more positivity. Fill your day with as many positive thoughts as possible, whether that’s bookmarking sites with funny videos, seeking out encouraging stories, or reading uplifting quotes.

4. Hang with people who make you happy. Positivity and negativity can be contagious. If you spend your days hanging around with someone who always sees the worst in a situation, you’re more likely to get caught up in it too.