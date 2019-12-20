FOX Announced the New Year’s Eve Performers

The lineup for this year’s FOX New Year’s Eve special hosted by Steve Harvey has been announced.

The show will take place in Time’s Square in New York City and will feature The Killers, The Lumineers, LL Cool J, and a special performance by The Village People.

Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski will also help Steve with hosting duties for the evening.

As an added bonus, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns will have a wrestling match on the show.

