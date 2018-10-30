Fox Announces Cast of ‘Rent’ Live Musical

FOX has announced the cast for its live musical performance of Rent. Vanessa Hudgens will be playing performance artist Maureen. That was the role made famous by Idina Menzel.
Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon and many more have been announced as part of the cast of the live performance that will air on FOX on January 27th.
Rent was a cultural phenomenon that captivated audiences on Broadway in 1996. It hit the big screen in 2005.
