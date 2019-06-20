France Will Honor Elton John This Week

Elton John is set to receive France’s highest honor when the singer brings his farewell tour to Paris on Friday. The 72-year-old superstar will be given the ‘Legion d’Honneur’, the country’s highest civilian honor, in a special ceremony at Elysee Palace with French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron called Elton a “piano virtuoso” and “melodic genius”, as well as “one of the first gay artists to have the courage to say it and give voice to the LGBT community”. Is Elton John worthy of the Legion d’Honneur?