Frank Sinatra Docu-Series Headed to Netflix

After an intense bidding war, Netflix has landed the series based on the life of Frank Sinatra.

The series comes from Bill Condon, Lionsgate TV, and Polygram Entertainment, and Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

The cool thing about this film is Sinatra’s music, and performances will be used in the series.

A release date is yet to be announced.

What about Frank’s life do you hope will be covered in the series?