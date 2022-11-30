Frank Sinatra musical in the works

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Frank Sinatra’s life and music may soon be coming to the stage. Deadline reports Frank’s daughter Tina Sinatra has teamed up with Universal Music Group Theatrical to develop a musical about Ol’ Blue Eyes.

“I’m excited to work with Universal Music Theatrical on this stage production that we believe will bring audiences new perspectives and insights into my father’s renowned music and his enduring legacy,” Tina notes.

Two-time Tony winner Joe DiPietro is writing the script for the musical, which will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall.

Sinatra: The Musical will begin when a 27-year-old Sinatra is about to take the stage at New York’s Paramount Theatre on New Year’s Eve 1942, and follows him through his struggles to balance his career and personal life. It will also include his affair with film star Ava Gardner, which led the press to turn against him and his career to suffer, before he eventually stages his triumphant showbiz comeback.

