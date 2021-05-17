Frank Zappa confirms Tina Turner’s Dirty Love

Tina Turner will be joining LL Cool J, Jay Z, Foo Fighters in the Rock and Roll Hall in October. She is already an honoree as a member of Ike and Tina, but this October she will be earning her well due to induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. In the ‘1971: The that music changed everything’ documentary, Frank Zappa clears credit issues that weren’t given back in the day. Frank Zappa said, “Tina was so pleased that she was able to sing this thing that she went into the next studio where Ike was working and dragged him into the studio to hear the result of her labor. He listened to the tape and he goes, ‘What is this sh*t?’ and walked out.” Frank believes it was the content of the song that might have made Ike decide to not give the Ikettes credit on ‘Dirty Love’ and ‘Dinah-Moe Humm’. ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ premieres on Apple+ May 21st. What song did you grow up listening to that you didn’t realize was so dirty until you got older?