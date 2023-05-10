Frankie Goes to Hollywood biopic in the works

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for The National Lottery

It’s been a big month for ’80s band Frankie Goes to Hollywood. First, they reunited for the first time in 36 years to perform at the opening ceremonies of the Eurovision contest, and now comes word that their story is coming to the big screen.

Deadline reports that the U.K. studios Working Title and Independent Entertainment are working on a biopic of the band, based on frontman Holly Johnson’s memoir, A Bone In My Flute. The film, titled Relax, is expected to feature the band’s hit songs.

The movie is set to star Callum Scott Howells, best known for his work on the U.K. series It’s A Sin, about the beginnings of the AIDS crisis.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood is best known for hit songs “Relax,” “Two Tribes” and “The Power of Love,” which all appeared on their debut album, Welcome to the Pleasuredome. The band broke up in 1987 and hadn’t performed together until the Eurovision ceremony in their home city of Liverpool, England.

