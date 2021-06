It’s been confirmed that Nick Jonas will star in the film, “Jersey Boys”. In an interview on The Today Show, Frankie Valli said, “It’s being filmed for television, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is playing Frankie”. The musical, based on real events, is set in the 1960s and is about four young men, including Frankie Valli, from New Jersey and their rise to stardom. Are you going to check out Nick Jonas in the Jersey Boys film?