‘Frasier’ Sequel Coming to Paramount+

Listen up Frasier fans, there’s a sequel to the hit series coming your way.

The folks at Paramount+ have given the greenlight to a sequel of the 90s comedy series.

Series star Kelsey Grammer will return to play Fraiser Crane in the series that will focus on the next chapter of the talk show host.

Other former members of the cast won’t be regulars but could make guest appearances. A premiere date hasn’t been set.

