Freddie Mercury’s 77th birthday celebration announced

Graham Wiltshire/Getty Images

Late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury would be turning 77 this fall if he were still alive, and a big party is planned in his honor.

The Official 77th Freddie Mercury Birthday Party 2023 is going down September 2, three days before his real birthday on September 5. It will be held at the Casino Barriere in Montreux, about two hours outside of Zurich, Switzerland. The bash will feature a live performance by the United Kingdom Queen tribute band Live Killers, who’ll celebrate the golden anniversary of Queen’s 1973 self-titled debut album by playing it in its entirety. They also promise Queen hits and some deep cuts.

Tickets for the event go on sale January 27, with proceeds benefiting the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which raises funds for the fight against HIV/AIDs. It was founded by Queen’s Brian May, Roger Taylor and their manager Jim Beach in memory of Freddie, who died from the disease in 1991.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.