Freddie Prinze Jr. Christmas Movie Trailer Out

Even though it’s Halloween season, Freddie Prinze Jr’s Christmas movie trailer is out.

The holiday movie is called “Christmas With You.”

According to Just Jared, the movie plot is “Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.”

The film will be on Netflix beginning November 17th.

Freddie talked about the project and said, “As nervous as I was getting back into making movies, I couldn’t have picked a more lovely film or a more perfect group to work with.”

What other Christmas movies do you plan on watching this year?