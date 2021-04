Taco Bell is hooking everyone up with free tacos on May 4th! It’s because of the “Taco Moon”!

On May 4th the moon is literally going to look like a taco!

To get yours, order online on the app all day, or order in stores from 8 pm until midnight.

And luckily, there is no minimum order amount necessary. But sadly, the free taco is not available for delivery.

What is your go-to Taco Bell order? Mine is always the #5 – Nachos Bell Grande and a Taco Supreme!

