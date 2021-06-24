“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” said Britney Spears as she appealed to a judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008. Spears spoke to the court by phone. She asked a court yesterday to end her conservatorship. The 39-year-old pop star said her managers and father should be put in jail for their involvement in what she calls an abusive situation. She alleges she is forced to stay on birth control even though she wants to get married and have another child. Spears said she hasn’t spoken out about the situation publicly because she didn’t think anyone would believe her. She went on to explain she just wants her life back, noting she’s so angry about it that she can’t sleep. Britney said she’s been paying her father and others to basically control her every move, from making her perform when she doesn’t want to, to forcing her into therapy programs she doesn’t want, and restricting access to her own kids if she doesn’t comply. Speaking of kids, she’d like to have another one with her boyfriend, but she’s not even allowed to do that. Outside the court in L-A fans held signs that said “Free Britney.”