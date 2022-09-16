FREE Cheeseburgers On Sunday!

Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and a bunch of places have deals, including three big chains offering FREE burgers with any purchase.

1. McDonald’s polled fans this week to decide which burger they should give away, and Double Cheeseburgers got the most votes. You can get one for free this Sunday with any $1 purchase through the McDonald’s app.

2. Burger King has a similar deal, but for regular cheeseburgers if you order through their app. That one starts tomorrow and runs through Monday.

3. Wendy’s will give you a free Dave’s Single with cheese if you order something through their app through next Wednesday.

4. Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. have a deal for new rewards members. You can get a free Famous Star or Western Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase if you sign up. Existing members can get a $1 Famous Star if they buy one at full price.

5. Jack in the Box has $2 Jumbo Jacks with any purchase through their app.

6. Smashburger has a buy-one-get-one deal this Sunday if you use the code “BOGO22”.

(CNET and Chew Boom both have lists of even more deals.)