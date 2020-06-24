Free Coffee All Summer From Panera Bread!

**I love my Palm Beach Zoo Tervis! Custom made it with a patch from their gift shop!**

Panera Bread asked their social media followers if they would like free coffee and they responded with a resounding “yes” so now Panera is giving out free coffee throughout the summer.

So here’s the deal, you can get your free coffee hot or iced and you’re even allowed to fill your cup for free once every two hours. If you dine-in your refills are unlimited.

Now, in order to get the free cup of joe, you must have a Panera coffee subscription which is $8.99, but Panera has dropped the subscription through the summer too.

Just make sure you sign up for the coffee subscription before July 4. The free coffee promotion ends on September 7.

How many cups of coffee do you drink in a day?