Although it may not be available to everyone, everywhere the idea of Denny’s testing delivery is nothing short of heaven sent. What if you could get a Grand Slam delivered to you for breakfast?

Well, you don’t have to wish any longer, Denny’s will be offering free delivery on orders placed through the company’s website and on their app.

Hurry the offer is only available temporarily through September 9th.

Is getting breakfast delivered a good or bad idea?