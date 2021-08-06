FREE KFC At The KFC Pop-Up Hotel In London! 🍗🍗🍗

KFC is opening a pop-up hotel in London where guests will have their own “press for chicken” button to chow down anytime — day or night.

A one-night stay will cost $154 and guests are allowed to eat up to $139 of free finger-licking good chicken while they are staying there.

The fast-food chain said its hotel will be open for 11 nights from August 18 through the 29th – a reference to the 11 herbs and spices that go into its famous chicken.

Guests will also have access to a private cinema and a Hot Winger Arcade.

What other fast-food chain would you love to see open up a hotel like this?

