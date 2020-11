If you’re looking to score a free night in Hawaii, pay attention.

There’s a program called Mālama Hawai’i that allows you to volunteer for different projects like quilt making, tree planting, reforestation, and more.

When you lend a hand you get a complimentary night at participating hotels around the island.

The program came about after the state decided to relax the COVID travel restrictions to enter the tourist location.

Interested? Find out more here!