Free Pizza and Super Bowl Tickets to the First Baby Born After Kickoff!

If you or someone you know is expecting to deliver a baby this Super Bowl Sunday, they could be the lucky winner of this very special offer!
Pizza Hut is giving out a years worth of free pizza and tickets to next year’s Big Game to the first baby born right after kickoff!
To win, parents just need to post a photo of their newborn during the game on Twitter. Make sure to tag Pizza Hut and use the hashtag #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion with the exact birth time included!
Would winning this on top of the arrival of your new baby truly be the best day of your life?
