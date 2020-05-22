Free Pizza For 2020 Grads From Pizza Hut!

**Sorry, I couldn’t NOT post the Donald Trump Pizza Hut commercial!! CLASSIC!**

The class of 2020 is getting one more perk after coronavirus threw off senior year. Get ready for free pizza.

Pizza Hut and America’s Dairy Farmers are giving away half a million free pies to this year’s high school graduates.

To claim one of the 500,000 pizzas, visit Pizza Hut’s Grad Party account and login in with a Pizza Hut Rewards account.

Once verified, the graduate will get a digital coupon for a free 1 topping medium pizza. Delivery costs and tax need to be covered by you. You have until May 28th to download the coupon.

What have you done to help a member of the class of 2020 feel better about this year?