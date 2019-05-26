Free Wine AND Bring Your 4 Legged-BFF!

If you like sipping wine and watching movies with your dog no you can do it a dog-friendly movie theater that serves unlimited wine! Yes, unlimited wine!

The K9 Cinema in Plano, Texas started as a pop-up but found a permanent home two months afterward.

For $15 a ticket there is plenty of human and canine seating and if wine isn’t your thing you can get whiskey, but there is a 4 drink limit. Each paid ticket can enter with a two dog limit.

Movies aren’t announced until the night of the screening but they’re usually dog themed or family friendly. Of course, there are rules, owners must clean up after their dog, keep them on a leash and bring their medical paperwork for entry.

Would you go to a cinema that welcomed dogs?