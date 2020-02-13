Free Wings From Hooters On Valentine’s Day If You Bring This

Single this Valentine’s Day? You know what would lessen the pain of a breakup? Free food. Hooters will give heart-broken guests 10 boneless wings on the house this Friday if you bring a photo of an ex to be shredded. Already tossed the prints? That’s ok too. Hooters will allow you to “digitally shred” the pic, which will earn a redeemable voucher to use at the restaurant. If you do go the online route, the website offers a shot at a premium Bumble subscription, “because it’s time you got yourself an upgrade”. As a single person, how will you treat this Friday?