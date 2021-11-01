Freeform’s 25 Days Of Christmas Schedule For 2021

It’s November 1st, so out with spooky season and in with Christmas season!

Freeform isn’t wasting any time with releasing their “25 Days of Christmas” schedule.

The network kicks off their annual holiday season celebration on December 1st with several favorites like Home Alone and The Santa Clause.

Other holiday favorites scheduled to show throughout the season include Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jingle All the Way, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the premiere of the Office Christmas Party.

What is your favorite holiday movie/show? What is a holiday movie that you watch every year? What is a popular Christmas movie that you’ve never seen?