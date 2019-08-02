French’s Mustard Ice Cream Exists and It Is a Delicious Monstrosity

August 3rd is national mustard day and instead of celebrating with a hot dog, which is so 2017, how about French’s mustard ice cream?!

Although it’s blindingly yellow, it doesn’t have the tang of mustard until after you taste a more birthday cake-like flavor with caramelized sugar and cotton candy notes.

If you like the tartness of Pinkberry’s frozen yogurt, then you’ll like French’s Mustard Ice Cream.

If you’re in California on this special day, then head over to Coolhaus in Culver City and if you’re in New York City you can catch a French’s Ice Cream truck hitting the streets of the Hamptons on August 1st – 3rd. Everyone else can hit the Coolhaus and French’s Mustard Twitter accounts for ways to experience this unique treat.

What ice cream flavor is the most oddly satisfying to you?