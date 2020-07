If you can get enough of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard, you are in for a treat. How about a nice cold can of classic yellow mustard? Well, on August 1, National Mustard Day, French’s introduces its Mustard Beer. It’s a tropical wheat beer with lemon, tangerine, passionfruit, and Key lime. The beer will be available to order online while supplies last. Will you dry the Mustard Beer?

Order yours today here: https://www.oskarblues.com/beer/frenchs-mustard-beer/