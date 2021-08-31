“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Drama Reboot Casts Jabari Banks As The New Will Smith

Newcomer Jabari Banks has been cast to play the iconic role of Will in the reboot of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

Banks learned of his casting by none other than the original Fresh Prince, Will Smith via Zoom.

The reboot series titled, “Bel-Air”, will be an hour long drama that follows Will from West Philly to Bel-Air and all of the conflicts that come with it.

Jabari Banks currently lives in West Philadelphia.

Are you interested in watching the reboot? Do you think the reboot should’ve been a comedy series picking up where Will’s character left off instead of a drama?