‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot in the Works

There’s a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot in the works. The thing is, it won’t be the series that you remember from the 90s, this one will have more of a dramatic feel. Will Smith is set to produce the reboot with Morgan Cooper, the person who was responsible for the dramatic reimagining trailer that went viral on the internet. The reboot will be an hour-long series that will dig deeper into the origin of Will’s character while highlighting the issues of Black men in America today. Right now, Netflix and HBO Max are the potential homes for the reboot. What do you think about the reboot idea for Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?