Friday Means “Trending With Tracy” On CBS12!

Jumanji The Next Level is in theaters this weekend! The Original with Robin Williams made $262 million, Welcome to the Jungle that came out in 2017 made $404 million, so it will be fun to see how much this one makes!

All the stars return, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black!

But one of those stars says they’re going to retire after this film! It’s Jack Black!

He’s 50, says he wants to spend more time with his wife and 2 sons, wants to record another Tenacious D record. He’s not ruling out a TV series or possibly another movie if Quentin Tarantino comes knocking.

———————

Don’t look for any surprise wedding over the holidays with Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani!

Apparently Blake has wanted to marry Gwen since day 1, but because she is Roman Catholic, she has to have her marriage from ex Gavin Rossdale annulled first.

Something to tide us over, “Nobody But You” …a lovely dovey duet soon to be released.

“Looking in your eyes now, If I had to die now, I don’t wanna love nobody but you.”

———————

Pierce Brosnan has been cast in the upcoming “Cinderella” movie!! Surprisingly not by Disney, but by Sony!

He’ll be the King playing opposite Camilla Cabello and it will be in theaters February of 2021.

Others confirmed Billy Porter, Idina Menzel!