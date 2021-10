Inform your friends, Jason Vorhees is going to be hanging out at SyFy all day long. Just in time for Halloween, SyFy will air a Friday the 13th Marathon on Wednesday, October 13. The marathon will also include a sneak peek of SyFy’s Day of the Dead series as an added bonus. The slashing will kick off at 7 in the morning with Freddy vs Jason and end at 2 in the morning with Friday the 13th Part 2. Which of the Friday the 13th films is your favorite?