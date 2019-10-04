Fright Nights Pre-View

We all took a sneak peak tour of 1 of the 4 houses at Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Our producer, Stephen Diener (pronounced Dee-Ner) , was the brunt of most of the scares and jokes, hence “What’s For Diener?”

Fright Nights is an annual Halloween event that occurs at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. It runs from October 11 through Nov 2, the event features multiple haunted houses, “scare zones,” midway rides, a virtual reality experience, food vendors, video games, street performers and live entertainment.

Here’s the link: myfrightnights.com/